Marion County residents panic over government shutdown

The federal government has been shut down since Oct. 1, leaving thousands of families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) without food benefits for November.

In Marion County, residents are already feeling the impact and are struggling to put food on the table, prompting them to rely on local food banks to feed their families.

Marion County resident Mary Beth Bell said she has concerns regarding the federal government shutdown and how it will affect families..

“People have to have that, and to think our country has come to a state where we can’t agree that food is a critical need for all people who rely on whatever benefits they have,” Bell said.

Bell said she has seen firsthand how families struggle with the most basic necessities, from baby formula to groceries, and how quickly limited resources can run out.

“I can’t even imagine being a single mom trying to feed her family on a limited income and then losing her benefits,” Bell said. “You have to struggle to determine how you’re going to feed your children.”

Bell's concerns reflect the very real challenges that thousands of families face in Marion County, where the food insecurity rate sits at nearly 15% – consistently higher than the state average.

Food insecurity rates in Marion County and Florida have fluctuated over the past decade, with both showing a decline from 2014 highs but a noticeable rise again in 2023. (Arteria Hicks/WUFT News)

Bell said she also worries about seniors on fixed incomes and those who rely on elder programs and local food pantries.

“Seniors are often on a fixed income, and they rely on programs like Meals on Wheels and some of these other food pantries,” Bell said. “I think it’s going to be horrible for them to not know if they’re going to be able to get food.”

Derrick Chubbs, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, said the organization is preparing for a surge of families in need as the government shutdown continues.

“From a preparation standpoint, there’s not a lot we can do except ramp up,” Chubbs said. “In Marion County, over 61,000 individuals will not get their benefits.”

Chubbs said many families and federal government employees are under a lot of stress with the government shutdown.

“These are families, children, and seniors. Federal employees are not being paid,” Chubbs said. “There are so many folks in the community that are going to feel strained and we are already seeing some of the highest numbers since the pandemic.”

Chubbs explained that while Second Harvest distributes the equivalent of 300,000 meals every day through its network of agencies, for every meal the food bank provides, SNAP produces nine.

“That means the hunger gap we are facing could be worse than the pandemic, and we are going to simply push food out the door,” Chubbs said. “We may not be able to push out enough, but we will rely on the generosity of our communities to bridge this gap.”

Families in need can contact Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida or visit other local food pantries for assistance.