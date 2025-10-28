WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
What to know about the 2025 GRU referendum

WUFT | By Austyn Bolig,
Emma Tufano
Published October 28, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
Members of the GRU Authority at a meeting on Jan. 17, 2024. (Stephanie Passos/WUFT News)
Members of the GRU Authority at a meeting on Jan. 17, 2024. (Stephanie Passos/WUFT News)

GAINESVILLE –– On November 4, the city of Gainesville is having a referendum to place the Gainesville City Commission back in control of Gainesville Regional Utilities. In 2024, a similar referendum passed with a 73% vote.

Last year’s referendum, which would have returned GRU to city control, was thrown out by a judge because of misleading ballot language. Now, voters will get another chance.

Q&A with Bobby Mermer: The president of Gainesville Residents United, a community organization campaigning to return control of Gainesville’s utility back to the City Commission.

Q&A with Ed Bielarski: GRU CEO about his perspective on the Authority’s role as voters prepare to decide who should control the utility.
Austyn Bolig
Austyn is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
Emma Tufano
Emma is a reporter who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
