What to know about the 2025 GRU referendum

GAINESVILLE –– On November 4, the city of Gainesville is having a referendum to place the Gainesville City Commission back in control of Gainesville Regional Utilities. In 2024, a similar referendum passed with a 73% vote.

Last year’s referendum, which would have returned GRU to city control, was thrown out by a judge because of misleading ballot language. Now, voters will get another chance.

Q&A with Bobby Mermer: The president of Gainesville Residents United, a community organization campaigning to return control of Gainesville’s utility back to the City Commission.

Q&A with Ed Bielarski: GRU CEO about his perspective on the Authority’s role as voters prepare to decide who should control the utility.