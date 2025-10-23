Florida lieutenant governor urges students at UF to embrace conservative values

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lt. Gov. Jay Collins visited the University of Florida Wednesday night to motivate members of the local chapter of Turning Point USA, the non-profit organization founded by Charlie Kirk, to be more outspoken in their values.

Collins’ visit came as Republican leaders are more present in TPUSA meetings and rallies. President Donald Trump has sponsored memorials in Kirk’s honor, and Republican state leaders, including Florida lawmakers, have proposed bills to rename roads and mark days in honor of the activist.

The lieutenant governor also suggested he is preparing to run for governor when Gov. Ron DeSantis’ term ends in 2026, referencing his early childhood struggles, such as being born to a teenage mother, living in trailer parks and struggling to make ends meet financially.

“I certainly never dreamed of being lieutenant governor, or being on the precipice of running to be the next governor of Florida,” he said.

Collins is the most prominent speaker the UF’s TPUSA chapter has hosted and is its first since Kirk’s murder. It previously hosted CEOs, former representatives and other political activists.

A Charlie Kirk poster is hung on the wall before Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins speaks to the University of Florida's chapter of Turning Point USA at the Reitz Union Senate Chamber in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)

At UF, Collins avoided speaking on specific policy issues to students, but spoke of childhood stories, military experience and his rise to political success. Health science major Cassie Gibbs, 18, said she found the speech encouraging. A main message from DeSantis’ right-hand man was to discuss his audience’s beliefs.

“Around the world, people demand freedom. And yet, right here at home, we take it for granted,” he said. “You don’t, but many do. You have to reach those who don’t understand. That is your mission.”

Collins signaled that any student in the crowd could follow in his or Kirk’s footsteps, contrasting his humble beginnings with his current prominent Republican position.

High profile Republican officials joined TPUSA’s college tour shortly after Kirk’s murder. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy headlined an event at Montana State University, while Utah Gov. Spencer Cox spoke at Utah State University, in the same state where Kirk was shot and killed.

About 70 people met in UF’s Reitz Union Senate Chambers for the speech. The crowd was mostly young, white men. While TPUSA is not connected to any political affiliation, the crowd at the meeting typically leaned conservative, according to UF’s TPUSA chapter president, Jennifer Garcia.

Collins and other leaders have urged younger conservatives to spread their conservative values across America. Collins did not shy away from that support in his speech.

“Conservatives – we don’t demand conformity. We demand courage to stand,” Collins said. “Courage to think critically, to question authority, to speak the truth – even, especially, always, when the mob says ‘be quiet.’”

Collins alluded to “liberal ideologies” which he positioned as the antithesis of conservative values. One student asked the lieutenant governor about gun restrictions on certain military-style rifles. Florida law forbids the purchase of any assault-style rifle by anyone under 21. Collins responded that he supported a recent court ruling allowing people to openly carry guns in Florida.

Collins was appointed to his role by DeSantis in early August. He is a conservative Army veteran who previously served as a Florida state senator. He is notable for sponsoring bills such as permitless carry, which was signed into law by DeSantis and took effect July 1. He described his support for DeSantis and the governor’s response to COVID-19 throughout the speech.

