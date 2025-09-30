WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: DeSantis visits UF to praise state's higher education

WUFT | By Sydney Johnson
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:01 AM EDT
Florida Govv. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a press conference celebrating the state's higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
1 of 5  — 092925 DeSantis at UF SJ 04.jpg
Florida Govv. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a press conference celebrating the state's higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Dr. Donald Landry, UF's newly-appointed interim president, praises the university's status as a top-10 public university during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
2 of 5  — 092925 DeSantis at UF SJ 01.jpg
Dr. Donald Landry, UF's newly-appointed interim president, praises the university's status as a top-10 public university during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Marva Johnson, president of Florida A&M University, greets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report. Johnson announced FAMU had been ranked the No. 1 public HBCU in the country at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
3 of 5  — 092925 DeSantis at UF SJ 05.jpg
Marva Johnson, president of Florida A&M University, greets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report. Johnson announced FAMU had been ranked the No. 1 public HBCU in the country at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Audience members listen to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
4 of 5  — 092925 DeSantis at UF SJ 03.jpg
Audience members listen to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
5 of 5  — 092925 DeSantis at UF SJ 02.jpg
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a press conference celebrating the Florida higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the University of Florida on Monday to highlight the university’s academic achievements and the state’s success in higher education.

DeSantis addressed an audience of university and state officials at Emerson Alumni Hall where he lauded graduation rates and tuition costs at Florida’s public universities.
Tags
Government and Politics GainesvilleUniversity of Florida
Sydney Johnson
Sydney is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sydney Johnson

