Photo gallery: DeSantis visits UF to praise state's higher education
Florida Govv. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a press conference celebrating the state's higher education system rankings according to U.S. News & World Report at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the University of Florida on Monday to highlight the university’s academic achievements and the state’s success in higher education.
DeSantis addressed an audience of university and state officials at Emerson Alumni Hall where he lauded graduation rates and tuition costs at Florida’s public universities.