Micanopy charter school’s expansion plans divide community

The Micanopy Planning and Historic Board was unable to hold its scheduled meeting on Tuesday for lack of a quorum, but that didn’t stop Micanopy residents from voicing their concerns surrounding expansion plans by the town’s charter school.

The streets were still and the only sounds were of Spanish moss rustling in the wind. But inside the town hall, the atmosphere was anything but calm as about 50 residents offered their opinion on the plans surrounding the Micanopy Area Cooperative School.

Micanopy Planning and Historic Board members Steve Elder and Mike Davis were present as was chair Fro Warren, but they were not enough to make a quorum to meet as the Planning and Historic Board. The meeting agenda included the site plan review for the Micanopy Area Cooperative School.

Warren formally opened the floor for the citizen’s forum just after 7 p.m. From the front of the meeting hall, he asked each attendee, row by row, if they wanted to step up to the podium and speak. About 10 to 15 residents were eager to speak, highlighting the significance and divisive nature of the issue for the town of Micanopy.

A Micanopy resident voices his concern regarding expansioin plans by a local charter school during the citizens’ forum at the Micanopy Planning and Historic Preservation Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Elizabeth Whelehan/WUFT News)

Some residents said they supported plans to expand the Micanopy Area Cooperative School’s site to add room for seventh and eighth grade levels. Other residents argued that expanding the site would result in traffic congestion and overall damage to the historic layout of Micanopy.

Several residents were visibly emotional as they spoke from the podium.

McIntosh resident Rachel Maloney has two sons who attend the Micanopy Area Cooperative School. “MACS [Micanopy Area Cooperative School] produces future leaders that have compassion and know how to think for themselves … and I don’t really want them to go anywhere else,” Maloney said.

Those in favor of the expansion of the school emphasized the work being done by the teachers and how the school has fostered a positive environment for their children. Many argued that the options for middle schools are inconveniently located and said they want to stay in Micanopy if possible.

Micanopy residents on the opposite side of the argument said they share an appreciation for the school and its positive output. But they said there are codes and ordinances involved with land expansion, and they need to be strictly followed.

Two children can be seen riding bikes down the quiet streets of Micanopy on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Elizabeth Whelehan/WUFT News)

Olivia Hollier, a Micanopy resident, challenged the argument being made by those opposed to the expansion of the site. “Yes, change is scary, but I want to see this community flourish. If we can add something to this town, we will not dim the rest of it,” Hollier said.

A Micanopy Area Cooperative School teacher, Tonya Huddleston, said five generations of her family have lived in the town of Micanopy. She acknowledged the importance of preserving the town’s history. However, as an educator, she understands that students are evolving.

“Some argue that we don’t need another school, but not every school is for everybody. Students' needs are growing every day and students are learning differently,” Huddleston said.

The public forum lasted slightly under an hour ending at 7:52 p.m. While there was no resolution to the conflict, it is evident that the Micanopy Area Cooperative School has caused a rift in the town.

The Micanopy Planning and Historic Board will review the site plan at a quasi-judicial meeting on Oct. 7.