Marden wins Newberry mayor's seat, as Mazon retains city commissioner slot

Former city commissioner Tim Marden becomes mayor of Newberry

City of Newberry residents elected Tim Marden to serve as the city’s mayor after he had been a city commissioner for the past 12 years. Marden won in a close race with a margin of 97 votes, or 53% of the total, over opponent Joy Glanzer.

Marden will replace current mayor Jordan Marlowe, who served as the city’s mayor since 2017.

Marden quit the city commission to run for mayor, marking an end to a more than decade-long tenure in the city.

Marden ran on a campaign of economic development and lower taxes. He works with the John Birch Society, a conservative political advocacy group, and serves as the chair of the Alachua County GOP.

Donald Long wins Newberry city commission seat four

Donald Long has won the City of Newberry commission seat four, filling a vacant seat left by Tim Marden, who left his seat open to run for mayor.

Long won the seat in a landslide race over Steve Panaghi, winning by a margin of 408 votes (63%).

Long served as co-chair of the planning and zoning/historic district board for the past three years. He’s also a member of The 100 Black Men of Greater Gainesville Florida, a community service organization dedicated to improving the Black community in north central Florida.

Long ran on a campaign of building roads, infrastructure and improving education in the city. He has not previously held public office.

Incumbent Tony Mazon retains Newberry city commission seat five

Tony Mazon retained his city commission seat, beating challenger Rose Campbell by claiming 69% of votes cast.

Mazon has served on the commission for two terms. He previously seconded a motion to develop the city by establishing a district larger than 260 acres. He also voted against a five-decade plan to build the NC Ranch development.

He ran on a campaign of making the city safer, improving infrastructure and investing in community spaces for youth.

