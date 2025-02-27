WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Charlie Kirk speaks at UF's Plaza of the Americas

WUFT | By Sydney Johnson
Published February 27, 2025 at 2:53 PM EST
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA throws “Make America Great Again” hats to a crowd of excited students at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
1 of 6  — 022725 Kirk SJ 02.jpg
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA throws “Make America Great Again” hats to a crowd of excited students at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A crowd gathers to listen to Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
2 of 6  — 022725 Kirk SJ 06.jpg
A crowd gathers to listen to Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, throws hats to a crowd of excited students at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
3 of 6  — 022725 Kirk SJ 03.jpg
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, throws hats to a crowd of excited students at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A Turning Point USA student volunteer holds hats supporting President Donald Trump. The hats were handed out to crowd members by Charlie Kirk and members of the conservative nonprofit organization’s UF chapter at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
4 of 6  — 022725 Kirk SJ 01.jpg
A Turning Point USA student volunteer holds hats supporting President Donald Trump. The hats were handed out to crowd members by Charlie Kirk and members of the conservative nonprofit organization’s UF chapter at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, speaks to a crowd of excited spectators at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
5 of 6  — 022725 Kirk SJ 04.jpg
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, speaks to a crowd of excited spectators at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, debates an audience member about the existence of white privilege at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
6 of 6  — 022725 Kirk SJ 05.jpg
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, debates an audience member about the existence of white privilege at the Plaza of the Americas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johnson
Sydney is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sydney Johnson