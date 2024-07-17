These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.
Photo gallery: Day 2 of 2024 Republican National Convention
Eric Trump speaks at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Eric Trump speaks at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Eric Trump pumps his fist at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. "I'm confident that we're going to win," he said. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Eric Trump speaks to the crowd at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. "I'm confident that we're going to win," he said. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Michelle Terris, right, founder of JEXIT, the Jewish Americans leaving the Democratic Party, talks with Florida Rep. Randy Fin, left, at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Eric Trump poses for a photo after his speech at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A Texas delegate, left, and guests walk outside of the Fiserv Forum during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Republican National Convention attendees play cornhole outside of the Fiserv Forum during the in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A service dog from Texas wears a red cowboy hat during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A woman signs the Concerned Women for America bus outside the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Merchants sell stickers outside of the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A woman, draped in an Israeli flag, poses outside of the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Riley Gaines, center, a former swimmer from the University of Kentucky, speaks mingles outside of the Fiserv Forum during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
