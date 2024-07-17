WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Photo gallery: Day 2 of 2024 Republican National Convention

WUFT | By Ashleigh Lucas
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:58 AM EDT
Eric Trump speaks at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
1 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 01.jpg
Eric Trump speaks at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Eric Trump speaks at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 02.jpg
Eric Trump speaks at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Eric Trump pumps his fist at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. "I'm confident that we're going to win," he said. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 03.jpg
Eric Trump pumps his fist at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. "I'm confident that we're going to win," he said. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Eric Trump speaks to the crowd at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. "I'm confident that we're going to win," he said. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 04.jpg
Eric Trump speaks to the crowd at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. "I'm confident that we're going to win," he said. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Michelle Terris, right, founder of JEXIT, the Jewish Americans leaving the Democratic Party, talks with Florida Rep. Randy Fin, left, at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 Al 05.jpg
Michelle Terris, right, founder of JEXIT, the Jewish Americans leaving the Democratic Party, talks with Florida Rep. Randy Fin, left, at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Eric Trump poses for a photo after his speech at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 Al 07.jpg
Eric Trump poses for a photo after his speech at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
A Texas delegate, left, and guests walk outside of the Fiserv Forum during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 12.jpg
A Texas delegate, left, and guests walk outside of the Fiserv Forum during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Republican National Convention attendees play cornhole outside of the Fiserv Forum during the in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
8 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 13.jpg
Republican National Convention attendees play cornhole outside of the Fiserv Forum during the in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
A service dog from Texas wears a red cowboy hat during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 14.jpg
A service dog from Texas wears a red cowboy hat during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
A woman signs the Concerned Women for America bus outside the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
10 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 16.jpg
A woman signs the Concerned Women for America bus outside the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Merchants sell stickers outside of the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
11 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 19.jpg
Merchants sell stickers outside of the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A woman, draped in an Israeli flag, poses outside of the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
12 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 20.jpg
A woman, draped in an Israeli flag, poses outside of the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Riley Gaines, center, a former swimmer from the University of Kentucky, speaks mingles outside of the Fiserv Forum during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
13 of 13  — 071624 RNC Day 2 AL 21.jpg
Riley Gaines, center, a former swimmer from the University of Kentucky, speaks mingles outside of the Fiserv Forum during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
Government and Politics
Ashleigh Lucas
Ashleigh is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Ashleigh Lucas