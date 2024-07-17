City holds open house for dog park at Greentree Park

Gainesville residents gathered under the pavilion at Greentree Park on Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a new dog park in the area.

The city’s Wild Spaces & Public Places department hosted the gathering. The initiative is funded by a “one-half percent sales surtax” that Alachua County voters approved in 2022.

The city of Gainesville receives approximately 35% of the funds collected from this surtax, far outweighing the percentage distributed to the other municipalities in Alachua County.

Now, the program is turning its attention to the future construction of a dog park near Greentree Park. According to Pete McNiece, project manager for Wild Spaces & Public Places, the two-acre parcel of land has remained unused for years, though it has been upkept in that time. Since the local community did not have a dog park nearby and the project would be simple and inexpensive, McNiece said, plans to make the dog park had been discussed for over a year.

“It’s a feel-good project,” said McNiece.

McNiece additionally said the construction of a new dog park in Gainesville would alleviate traffic in other dog parks throughout the city.

At the open house, McNeil and other stakeholders from Wild Spaces & Public Places, such as the program’s director, Betsy Waite, showcased current plans for the dog park to residents.

The pavilion where the open house took place is next to Kiwanis Challenge Park. Both Greentree Park and Kiwanis Challenge Park are close to the planned dog park's location. (Christopher De Cara/WUFT News)

Current plans for the park’s construction include features like an agility training area and separate fenced areas where dogs can run and play off-leash. The fenced areas would be separated for small, low-energy dogs and large, high-energy dogs.

Additionally, the park would have multiple entries so pedestrians could enter from south and from east of the park, as well as through the main entrance. Other features proposed included a pathway accessible to visitors with disabilities and an area to rinse off dogs.

Following the presentation, residents attending the meeting were encouraged to provide any feedback or suggestions they had for the proposed layout and features of the dog park.

One of the attending residents, Rob Garren, discussed his worries over criminal activities taking place at the park. Garren, 69, was for 15 years the president of crime watch in the nearby Ridgewood neighborhood. In that time, Garren said, he consistently picked up litter, much of which was comprised of illegal drugs. Garren said he wanted to ensure criminal activity was kept minimal for the sake of neighbors.

McNiece and the other Wild Spaces & Public Places members addressed each of the residents’ suggestions and ideas before the meeting came to a close shortly after 6 p.m.

McNiece said the program was committed to ensuring the park’s safety and comfort, both “for the dogs, and for the dog owners.”