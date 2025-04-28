WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

Animal Airwaves – A Discussion with Sarah Carey and Dana Hill

By Sue Wagner
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
This episode features a behind-the-scenes look at the one-hour program Animal Airwaves Live and the one-minute Animal Airwaves modules. The hour-long show features UF College of Veterinary Medicine faculty members addressing a variety of topics relating to pet health care for companion animals, exotic pets, horses and others. The daily radio modules focus on a different topic of interest to the owners of all types of animals, ranging from consumer tips offering insights into animal behavior to veterinary patient care breakthroughs and trends. Both are broadcast on WUFT 89.1/90.1 and are available to stream online.

Sarah Carey, College of Veterinary Medicine Communications Director and WUFT Classic Program Director and Animal Airwaves Live Host Dana Hill share stories on how the programs came to be and their experiences since the programs began in 2011.

Animal Airwaves Live and Animal Airwaves

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
