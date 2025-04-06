Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup 2025

This episode features Keep Alachua County Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup 2025 in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to noon. Afred Massey Park—also known as Westside Park—will serve as the headquarters for volunteers to pick up cleaning supplies and receive location assignments throughout the county. The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest volunteer community improvement program that motivates individuals to take greater responsibility for their community and the collection of litter. Cleanup activities are outdoors and offer the perfect opportunity for individuals, families and groups to enjoy the beauty of our community.

Executive Director Carlos Gonzalez shares information on the event and how to register as well as other programs and initiatives that Keep Alachua County Beautiful participates in throughout the year.

34th Annual Great American Cleanup

April 19

Alfred Massey Park – Westside Park

www.kacb.org/the-great-american-cleanup