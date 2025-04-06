WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup 2025

By Sue Wagner
Published April 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Great American Cleanup
The Great American Cleanup photo courtesy of Keep Alachua County Beautiful.

This episode features Keep Alachua County Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup 2025 in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to noon. Afred Massey Park—also known as Westside Park—will serve as the headquarters for volunteers to pick up cleaning supplies and receive location assignments throughout the county. The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest volunteer community improvement program that motivates individuals to take greater responsibility for their community and the collection of litter. Cleanup activities are outdoors and offer the perfect opportunity for individuals, families and groups to enjoy the beauty of our community.

Executive Director Carlos Gonzalez shares information on the event and how to register as well as other programs and initiatives that Keep Alachua County Beautiful participates in throughout the year.

34th Annual Great American Cleanup
April 19
Alfred Massey Park – Westside Park
www.kacb.org/the-great-american-cleanup

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes
Your Support Keeps WUFT-FM Moving Fordward. Donate today!