Rick Hirsch – Collier Prize for State Government Accountability Showcase

Today’s episode features the inaugural Collier Prize for State Government Accountability Showcase. The Collier Prize recognizes outstanding investigative reporting at the state level. Rick Hirsch, a veteran journalist with more than four decades of experience, oversees the prize’s administration, including entry promotion and judging, developing strategies to enhance its brand equity and recognition, and establishing an annual symposium on state and local journalism.

The inaugural showcase will be in-person and live-streamed on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UF College of Journalism and Communications Atlas Lab. The program will include the winners of the 2024 prize for reporting on the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, new trends and tools to help reporters access records and track legislators and lobbyists, the CalMatters Digital Democracy Project and how to make journalism partnerships work. The event is free, but registration is required.

The 2025 $25,000 Collier Prize Entry Deadline is Jan. 31

For more information on how to enter go to: jou.ufl.edu/collier-prize-for-state-government-accountability/entry-form/

Collier Prize ShowcaseFeb. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration at: eventbrite.com/e/collier-prize-showcase-tickets-1082363360949?aff=oddtdtcreator

