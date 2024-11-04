WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show

By Sue Wagner
Published November 4, 2024 at 10:25 AM EST
This episode features 43rd annual Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show on Nov. 9th and 10th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Gainesville. The event is ranked among the 200 best shows by Sunshine Artist magazine. It features more than 200 artists works including pottery, painting, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, glass and many more. There will also by live music, performing arts, a kids zone and international culinary experiences. The event is presented by the City of Gainesville Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Lili Tzho, Downtown Festival and Art Show Coordinator shares information on the juried artists competing for prizes, featured emerging artists, musical performances and street performers, kids activities, non-profit booths and how to get the most out the annual acclaimed art festival.

More information at: www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net/

Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
