Janet Coats

This episode features the University of Florida Consortium on Trust in Media and Technology. The Consortium fosters a diverse community of scholars from across disciplines at UF to study ways to build trust and apply what is learned. Trust Scholars represent all fields of journalism, psychology, agriculture, architecture, political science, engineering, education and philosophy.

Managing Director Janet Coats shares information on the Consortium and the development of Authentically, a language analysis tool that will help journalists understand and improve their word choices in real time. Authentically will be an app or web extension that can allow journalists to analyze their word choices as they write. The intended outcome is enhanced transparency and trust in news coverage to help newsrooms better reflect the community they serve.

More information available at: trust.jou.ufl.edu