The Spring 2024 Friends of the Library Book Sale is featured. The sale takes place April 20-24 at the Bookhouse located at 430 North Main Street in Gainesville. The popular event offers 500,000 items for sale including works of art, puzzles, CDs, vinyl records and games as well as books of all genres in more than 60 categories. There will also be a Collectors Corner featuring rare first edition books and works of art. The final two days will feature discounted prices and on the final day the rest of the available inventory is open for non-profits to take at no charge. Proceeds benefit the Alachua County Library District and literacy programs.

Friends of the Library Publicity chairperson Sue Morris and Executive Board Member and long-time volunteer Ellen Smith share information on the 70-year history of the sale, tips on how to cull through the collection for the best deals, and how to become a member and volunteer.

Friends of the Library Spring 2024 Book Sale

430 N. Main Street

Gainesville, Florida

352-375-1676

SALE HOURS:

April 20: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 21-24: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cash, Checks and Credit Cards Accepted

Website: https://www.folacfd.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOLACLD/