Santa Fe College Spring Arts Festival 2024

The 52nd annual Spring Arts Festival on the Santa Fe College Northwest campus at 3000 NW 83rd Street in Gainesville is featured. The annual event, on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be in a new location near the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall and Library. The festival spotlights stunning artists and artwork, fosters emerging talent, and inspires future generations. It includes experiences that everyone can enjoy, including local music and art, kid zones, food trucks and more. During the festival, the Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, the Teaching Zoo and Museum of Earth Sciences will be open to the public.

Kyle Novak, Art Gallery Manager, and Brynna Palmer, co-organizers of the 2024 Santa Fe College Spring Arts Festival, share information on the April 13 and 14 event, the new location and the various activities for festival goers of all ages.



