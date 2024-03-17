This episode features Gainesville Modern Weekend 2024 from March 21-23. The three-day event showcases Mid-Century Modern architecture in Gainesville and Alachua County. The fun begins on March 21 with lectures on architect Harry Merritt and Gainesville Garden Club architect Jim McGinley. On March 22, “The Magic Garden: Drinks and Dwellings” at the Gainesville Garden Club will celebrate the structures’ 100th anniversary with food, specialty cocktails and live music. Self-guided tours commence on Saturday, March 23. Participants can tour six homes from the Mid-Century Modern era (1945-1975) designed by acclaimed local architects. The tour concludes at the Garden Club with vintage cars, a commemorative poster by Alfred Phillips, food trucks and a Gainesville Modern Swag Shop.

Gainesville Modern President Peter Aliberti and Treasurer Mike Hastings share information on the annual event, the Mid-Century Modern buildings in Gainesville and the organization’s efforts to promote education, advocacy and awareness of the architectural design.

Gainesville Modern Weekend 2024

March 21: Lectures at the Gainesville Garden Club

March 22: “The Magic Garden: Drinks and Dwellings” VIP Cocktail Party

March 23: Mid-Century Modern Home Tour

More information on Facebook.