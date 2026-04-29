A Pandemic of Parkinson's
Parkinson’s disease has now surpassed Alzheimer’s as the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world. Are chemical exposures to blame?
Rachel Carson brought awareness to the harmful effects of pesticides including DDT when she published her book “Silent Spring” in 1962. It took the United States another decade to ban the pesticide.
When Parkinson's strikes young
Michelle Lane of New Orleans was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 32. Her story raises troubling questions about whether childhood chemical exposure may contribute to the rise in early-onset cases. (Emma Twombly/WUFT News)