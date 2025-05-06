DeSantis says he will sign public water fluoridation ban

Public water fluoridation is done for in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he will sign a bill banning local governments from putting Fluoride in their water supply.

The practice of fluoridating public water has been in place since 1945. It helps promote dental health. Some recent preliminary studies suggest that extreme levels of Floride exposure, a greater amount than what is approved for use in U.S. water supplies, can have negative developmental effects young children.

The bill preempts the decision to fluoridate water to the state. The governor said during the press conference where he made the announcement that its about giving people choices.

“It's forced medication when they're jamming fluoride into your water supply,” he said. “And they did it because, you know, if you have fluoride, it'll help with dental and I'm not saying that's not true, but we have other ways where people can get access to fluoride. When you do this in the water supply, you're taking away a choice of someone who may not want to have over exposure to fluoride.”

Dental groups and health organizations say water fluoridation in the U.S. is safe. And they point out, accessing other fluoride options may be difficult for low-income people. The change has been championed by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. He said during the press conference the new studies mean a policy change is needed.

“It's okay to reverse your position when there's evidence. I mean, that's the right thing to do. You’re in a position of leadership, you're there to serve people,” he said.

The Florida Dental Association issued a statement. They say fluoridation is a naturally occurring mineral, not a medication, and is responsible for a 25% reduction in tooth decay in children and adults.