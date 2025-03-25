Florida Senate committee strikes down bill to allow guns on college campuses

The Florida Senate Committee on Criminal Justice has struck down a proposal to allow guns on college campuses.

The bill (SB 914) sponsored by Brevard Republican Senator Randy Fine, failed to get enough “yes” votes on Tuesday after one Republican rejected the idea.

Fine told the panel that college students have the right to protect themselves in emergency situations.

“You have the right to defend yourself and that right doesn't go away because you've walked onto a college campus," he said.

Then state Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay

Tuesday’s 4-3 decision temporarily stops the bill from moving forward.

Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia joined Democratic Senators Mack Bernard, Jason Pizzo, and Carlos Smith in turning down the legislation.

Republican Sens. Joe Gruters, Clay Yarborough, and Jonathan Martin all voted “yes" on the measure.

“A child going to a university — an 18, 19, a 20-year-old — deserves to be able to walk through campus," Fine said. "They deserve to be able to fight their way out of a building if people hold them there, deserves when a mob surrounds them and attacks them."

Another bill (SB 94) by Fine aims to lower the state’s gun purchasing age from 21 to 18.