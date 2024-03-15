Florida lawmakers are planning to buy more than 220 acres of land in Wakulla County

Last summer, there were hundreds of state environmentalists and local Wakulla citizens voicing concerns for a piece of land in the county being eyed for a gas station.

The property stretches 225 acres and sits 14 miles south of Florida’s Capital city in Wakulla County. The land is home to the largest underwater cave system in the United States.

“If you grow up here and you hunt and fish, swim, or go on the boat tour; it becomes you," said Gil Damon, a Wakulla native and environmentalist. "Anybody who tries to stand in the way of that, is going to have to go through a huge crowd of people around here."

Adrian Andrews / WFSU Public Media Wakulla residents stand in line for nearly an hour to express disapproval of a rezoning proposal.



The Chips Hole Cave feeds Wakulla’s natural spring, one of the state’s most prized resources.

During a Wakulla County Commission meeting, Wakulla residents yelled and booed in protest about a proposal that would have allowed Southwest Georgia Oil Co. to build a 16-pump gas station on the property. Residents argued that oil could leak into the underground cave system, putting Wakulla Springs at risk.

After several months of chatter and failed attempts to rezone the land, State Representative Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, stepped in.

“With their being a cave system underneath this property and it being an artery right into Wakulla Springs, it just seemed like a good match to protect that property," said Shoaf.

GOOD NEWS FOR WAKULLA SPRINGS 👏



The House and Senate both agreed to fully fund the acquisition of the Chips Hole property, which is a major win for protecting Wakulla Springs!



Shoutout to the Downriver Project & Wakulla Springs Alliance! pic.twitter.com/KFedDJiYG1 — Florida Springs Council (@flsprngscouncil) March 5, 2024

Shoaf was able to secure $3.7 million in the state budget to go toward the purchasing and preserving the property through the state's land trust program, Conservation Florida.

He said the new allocation is a step towards protecting Florida’s ecosystem and gives residents a chance to learn more about Wakulla Springs. Still, it’s not a done deal, yet. Gov. Ron DeSantis must first sign off on the expenditure.

“In my book, it's a win-win for everyone involved," said Shoaf. "I would even love to see it go a step further and either put a welcome center there or let a non-profit run it so we can educate the public on these underground water systems.”