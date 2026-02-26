WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF researcher disscusses crocodile and alligator ecology

WUFT | By Isabela Reinoso
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:16 PM EST

February is a time to celebrate women and girls in science — a field that’s challenging no matter who you are.

Today, women scientists are leading groundbreaking research and shaping the future of our world.

One of those stories is happening right here at the University of Florida, with a team of biologists who are studying crocodiles and other wildlife in South Florida and the Caribbean.

WUFT’s Isabela Reinoso spoke with one of those researchers — UF’s Melissa Miller, who has the very unofficial title of “Croc Doc.”

Isabela began by asking about what the work is like.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Isabela Reinoso
Isabela is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Isabela Reinoso

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required