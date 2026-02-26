UF researcher disscusses crocodile and alligator ecology

February is a time to celebrate women and girls in science — a field that’s challenging no matter who you are.

Today, women scientists are leading groundbreaking research and shaping the future of our world.

One of those stories is happening right here at the University of Florida, with a team of biologists who are studying crocodiles and other wildlife in South Florida and the Caribbean.

WUFT’s Isabela Reinoso spoke with one of those researchers — UF’s Melissa Miller, who has the very unofficial title of “Croc Doc.”

Isabela began by asking about what the work is like.