Dunnellon tie fire update

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:42 AM EST

You may remember that railroad tie fire in Dunnellon earlier this month.

Well, we have an update – preliminary results of water quality testing in the area are back.

It's important to note, water testing has been handled mostly by independent contractors hired by CSX transportation.

That's the company that owns the land where the ties were stored.

So far, contamination levels have NOT exceeded state safety limits.

But that may not be the full story.

Jennifer Hunt Murty with the Ocala Gazette has been reporting extensively on this since the fire took place – and has been looking into some of the gaps in the testing.

WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with her earlier about what she found.
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

