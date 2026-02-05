WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Q&A: Exploring the implications of arresting journalists covering anti-ICE protests

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:29 PM EST

Journalist Don Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles over the weekend nearly two weeks after covering an anti-ICE protest in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Independent journalist Georgia Fort was also arrested.

Critics of these arrests are calling them an attack on the First Amendment freedom of the press.

To learn more about what we can take away from this, WUFT spoke with David Cuillier, director of the Brechner Center Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida.
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
