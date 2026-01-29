Constellation conversation: What's up there?

For thousands of years, humans looked up at the night sky and wondered “What’s up there?”

To try to answer that question, we’re back with another part of our occasional series called Constellation Conversation.

Today we hear from Rana Ezzeddine, an assistant professor in the astronomy department at the University of Florida.

She tells us about what we can expect to see in the night sky coming up and tells the story of how the oldest stars in our galaxy can teach us about our future.

