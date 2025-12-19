Low income legal clinic helps grieving families navigate heirs' property
When someone passes away, loved ones struggle with what’s left behind…and that could include property. The University of Florida started a free service where law students step in and help Alachua County’s low-income families navigate the probate process. It’s called
the Heirs Property Clinic.
WUFT’s Victoria Perez spoke with their director, Tyler Lattimore, and started off her conversation by asking how the clinic got started at UF.