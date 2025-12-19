WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Low income legal clinic helps grieving families navigate heirs' property

WUFT | By Victoria Perez
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST

When someone passes away, loved ones struggle with what’s left behind…and that could include property. The University of Florida started a free service where law students step in and help Alachua County’s low-income families navigate the probate process. It’s called
the Heirs Property Clinic.

WUFT’s Victoria Perez spoke with their director, Tyler Lattimore, and started off her conversation by asking how the clinic got started at UF.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Victoria Perez
See stories by Victoria Perez

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required