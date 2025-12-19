WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Audio postcard: 17-year-old fisherman shares the secrets to his success

WUFT | By Shaniyah Williams
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:39 AM EST
17-year old Blandon Austin poses with a fish he caught.
Shaniyah Williams/WUFT News
17-year old Blandon Austin poses with a fish he caught.

In Palatka, before the birds are even awake many times, you can find 17-year old Blandon Austin. He’s chipper and optimistic about landing a few fish today. He has several secrets to his success along with a few lures. One of his favorites? The “chatter bait.” It vibrates and attracts the attention of fish.

When WUFT’s Shaniyah Williams spent a day with him, she found he was using a myriad of techniques all in the hopes of landing a really big fish.
Shaniyah Williams
Shaniyah is a reporter who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
