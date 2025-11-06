WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
New book highlights north central Florida's wild wonders

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:03 PM EST

North central Florida is home to so many amazing places – from natural wonders to local museums, the culture of our community is rich with history.

So much so, in fact, that two women decided to write a book about it.It’s called Cultural Sites of North Florida: A Backroads Guide to Small Museums and Other Local Treasures.

WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina spoke to co-authors Ronnie Lovler and Dixie Neilson about why they wanted to write this book, and how it came to be.
