Audio postcard: At sunset, bats fill the sky at UF’s Lake Alice

WUFT | By Shaniyah Williams
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Experts estimate 450,000 to 500,000 bats live between the two houses at the University of Florida.
Shaniyah Williams/WUFT News
Experts estimate 450,000 to 500,000 bats live between the two houses at the University of Florida.

Each evening at the University of Florida, a small crowd gathers at Lake Alice, staring toward the woods as the sun sets. For some, it’s a first-time visit; children wait excitedly.

When darkness falls, the bats begin to fly. Along with their unique look, their distinctive chirping fills the air. Experts estimate 450,000 to 500,000 bats live between the two houses.

WUFT’s Shaniyah Williams produced an audio postcard of the bat houses from Gainesville, with help from producer Emiliano Luna.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
