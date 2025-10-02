UF Health Cancer Center explores food pharmacy to support cancer patients

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For those diagnosed with cancer, treatment can bring an additional financial burden.

In some families in north central Florida, difficult decisions have to be made—pay for food or pay for treatment.

To address this, the University of Florida Health Cancer Center is leading a food pharmacy and study to focus more on cancer patients' nutrition during and after treatment.

WUFT’s Krystal Felix sat down with Dr. Dejana Braithwaite, a professor and director at the UF Health Cancer Center, to learn more about the ASCENT program.

