‘Womb to world’ event connects families with maternal health support

As women stepped onto a mobile clinic bus Saturday afternoon, some heard their baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

The mobile unit was part of Womb to World, hosted by a task force from UF Health at the Gainesville Empowerment Zone. The event brought maternal health resources, ultrasounds and community support to families across Alachua County.

From noon to 4 p.m., families moved between vendor tables that offered information on postpartum care, mental health services, doula support, lactation resources and prenatal education.

The task force coordinator, UF Health educator and doula coordinator Julia Rainer, said the event was designed to meet mothers and families in their community rather than requiring them to travel elsewhere for care.

“Everyone deserves care regardless of any outstanding issue or reason, and that they’re able to have access to that care,” Rainer said.

UF Health’s OB/GYN Mobile Outreach unit is seen parked during the Womb to World community event in Alachua County on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The mobile clinic offered ultrasounds and prenatal services. (Annaleis Holz/WUFT)

After nearly a year of planning, the task force held its first large-scale community event. Organizers began planning it after hosting listening sessions where community members spoke about gaps in maternal health access and the need for clearer information about available services.

According to Florida Department of Health data, the severe maternal morbidity rate in Alachua County has remained higher than the statewide average in recent years. In 2024, the county’s rate was 14.6, compared with the statewide average of 11.3.

Whether families lack transportation to doctor visits, live in rural areas with limited providers, face financial barriers or don’t know what questions to ask, Rainer said the goal was to bring information and services into one accessible space.

Since the task force’s formation, Rainer said the group has helped roughly 2,000 families facing social needs or disparities, including connecting them to food assistance programs, insurance enrollment and other community resources.

“The most important thing is for people to know they aren’t alone,” Rainer said. “There’s somebody for everybody.”

Sabine Shah, a maternal-fetal medicine sonographer, also said awareness is vital.

“A lot of women know what they need, but they don’t know how they can get it,” Shah said. “Awareness is everything.”

Inside the bus, patients could receive ultrasounds, genetic testing and blood work. The imaging equipment mirrors what is offered in outpatient clinics, Shah said, but the mobile setup removes barriers such as transportation and scheduling that can prevent women from seeking care.

Even women who already have access to providers often don’t know what questions to ask or what steps come next, she said. Events like this can help them navigate pregnancy, whether it is their first or second time.

Tiffany Holloway, who attended the event with her 15-month-old daughter, said both her pregnancies felt overwhelming, even with family nearby.

“You’re not sure what to expect,” Holloway said. “You’re thinking, ‘Can I carry this baby? Is this baby going to be healthy?’ There are so many decisions.”

Holloway said seeing friends lose pregnancies or struggle to conceive shaped her perspective and deepened her appreciation for accessible resources. She learned about the event through her doctor, who is part of the task force, but said she worries about mothers who may not have that same connection.

Families browse through children’s books and educational materials at the Early Learning Community table on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Representatives from local organizations provided information on early learning programs and family support services. (Annaleis Holz/WUFT)

“I just don’t know how they would find out about something like this,” she said, adding that she hopes social media and word-of-mouth can help expand awareness for future events.

Beyond medical services, the event created space for connection. Families shared a catered meal, children lined up for snow cones and face painting, and professionals led workshops focused on prenatal health, postpartum recovery and mental well-being.

As families moved in and out throughout the afternoon, they stopped at tents staffed by more than 15 community organizations offering information and resources. Representatives from Healthy Families Florida, the Early Learning Coalition, the Florida Department of Health in Alachua County and Alachua County Family Planning were among those providing pamphlets and connecting families to services.

The task force leader, Dr. Adetola Louis-Jacques, a maternal-fetal medicine physician who treats high-risk pregnancies, said her goal is to help families achieve the safest pregnancies possible. Bringing clinical care into a community setting, she said, strengthens trust and connection.

For mothers who may feel overwhelmed or uncertain, she offered a simple message.

“We’re so excited that you’re here,” she said. “We have a whole community ready to support you.”

Members of the Access Task Force led by Dr. Adetola Louis-Jacques pose for a photo during a maternal health community event in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2026. Louis-Jacques thanked supporters, saying, “We’re grateful for every member of the task force, for every vendor, every sponsor, every donor. We couldn’t have done this without you.” (Annaleis Holz/WUFT)