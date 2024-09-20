WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
CDC: Overdose deaths have dropped by 10% nationwide

WUFT | By Sofia Zarran
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:26 AM EDT
In Florida, drug deaths are down by almost 13% and drug-related hospitalizations have also decreased, according to the Agency for Healthcare Administration.
Nationwide overdose deaths have declined. That's according to NPR. But how is Florida faring in the opioid crisis?

WUFT’s Sofia Zarran reports.
Health and Science
