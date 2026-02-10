2026 University of Florida Dreamer makes her dreams come true

Sophie Stein was selected as the University of Florida’s 2026 Dreamer.

Dream on Three is an organization that works with children with life-altering conditions by making their sports dreams come to life. Sophie and her family experienced three packed days of memories beginning with a private dance class with the Florida Dazzlers.

She not only danced with the Dazzlers, but practiced with the Gators Cheer team, cheered on the sidelines at a women’s basketball team and was recognized at the game.

Dream on Three only recently came to the University of Florida a few years ago, making Sophie the second dream child. Sophie was selected after hoping on a Zoom call with a team of organizers who chose her as their dreamer. On the call, Sophie shared her joys for dancing, cheering and performing.

Stephanie Stein, Sophie’s mom, said Sophie’s biggest dreams would be to be on the stage and entertain. Organizers knew Sophie’s love for the Gators would be a great fit for her dream week and they were right. Sophie ended her three-day adventure with a warm-up with the gymnastics team and a sideline appearance at the meet.