Florida state parks to offer free admission in honor of George Washington’s birthday 

Florida state parks will offer free admission from Friday through Monday in honor of George Washington’s birthday.

This weekend includes day-use entry to state parks, wildlife management areas and Department of State historic properties. Overnight camping, cabin rentals, special events, and concessions are excluded in the free admission weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this initiative as part of Florida’s broader celebration of America 250, honoring the country’s 250th anniversary later this year, also known as the semiquincentennial. State leaders have begun rolling out programming and events intended to highlight Florida’s contribution, which state officials have described as the “14th colony.” DeSantis also announced that state offices will be closed on Monday to observe Washington’s birthday, although the federal government does observe President’s Day on the 3rd Monday of February.

“I’m proud Florida is leading the effort at the state level to celebrate America 250,” DeSantis said at a Vero Beach press conference in January.

Florida’s state park system is one of the largest in the country, totaling 175 state parks, trails and historic sites spanning more than 815,000 acres, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection website.

The park system continues to play a major role in Florida’s economy. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation , state parks and trails served over 28 million visitors in 2025, generating an estimated $3.6 billion in direct economic impact for local communities.

The free-admission weekend will give North-Central Florida residents a chance to explore nearby lands, including Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, located in Alachua County.

Admission to Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park typically costs $4 for single drivers, $6 for two to eight in a vehicle and $2 for pedestrians or bicyclists.

Haley Black/WUFT News An alligator basks in the wetlands of Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, one of the many wild animals visitors may encounter along the park's 8 trails. The preserve’s variety of wildlife helps connect people with Florida’s outdoors and underscores the importance of access to places like Paynes Prairie.

According to the Florida State Parks website, the 23,000-acre property offers more than 30 miles of trails and an opportunity to see wildlife such as wild horses, bison, alligators and nearly 300 species of birds. The prairie, established in 1971, is recognized as Florida’s first state preserve and is classified as a National Natural Landmark.

Shelly Johnson, a state specialized agent with UF/IFAS Extension and faculty in the University of Florida’s Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, said these types of events are important to connect people with local natural spaces.

“Free admission weekends provide the opportunity to get people out into nature who may not otherwise visit,” Johnson said. “When people learn more about nature, they appreciate it more and are more likely to support conservation.”

Park advocates say access can help strengthen community connections with nearby protected refuge.

Matt Caldwell, president of the Florida State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit that supports conservation, said the parks provide local communities with an affordable way to experience the wilderness in their area.

“State parks are a huge asset for local communities and provide an affordable way for families to spend time together while experiencing their public lands,” Caldwell said. “The free weekend removes barriers and gives people a chance to experience what’s available in their own communities.”

At individual state parks, staff and volunteers are preparing for higher attendance, which often coincides with free-admission weekends.

Due to this increase in traffic during the free-admission weekend, Friends of Paynes Prairie, a nonprofit that works alongside park staff, said visitors are encouraged to plan ahead.

“[Volunteers] support park staff by assisting with visitor engagement, answering questions, sharing information about the prairie’s ecology and history and helping visitors feel oriented and comfortable during their visit,” Annabel Anderson, executive assistant of Friends of Paynes Prairie, said.

The group also encourages visitors to check the weather, bring water, wear comfortable walking shoes and check the park’s website before arrival.

Most parks across North Central Florida will be participating in this free-admission weekend, offering residents plenty of opportunities to explore the local outdoors. Free admission does not apply to Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park.

Parks across the WUFT coverage area participating in the no admission weekend include:



Alachua County: Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park

Citrus County: Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

Clay County: Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park

Columbia County: Ichetucknee Springs State Park

Dixie County: Fanning Springs State Park

Gilchrist County: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park

Hernando County: Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

Lafayette County: Lafayette Blue Springs State Park

Levy County: Manatee Springs State Park

Marion County: Silver Springs State Park

Putnam County: Dunns Creek State Park

Suwannee County: Suwannee River State Park

Residents are encouraged to plan their trip at FloridaStateParks.org to learn more about the participating parks.

Beyond the parks, there will be other opportunities to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, including a student art and essay contest. The Florida Department of Education announced that it will reward 14 Florida Prepaid Scholarships to students who participate in the America250FL Essay and Art Contest, which will encourage Florida youth to reflect on Florida’s contributions to America. Students are eligible to submit work up until March 16.

State officials say additional America 250 events will be announced in the coming months, and residents are encouraged to stay informed at America250FL.com .