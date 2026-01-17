Alachua County hosts Florida Arbor Day celebration

Around 60 people got their hands dirty at Earl P. Powers Park on Saturday. They used shovels to dig shallow holes in which young trees could be planted and placed bamboo sticks near the trees to support their growth.

It was part of Alachua County’s annual celebration of Florida Arbor Day hosted by the Alachua County Arboriculture Program. Volunteer efforts resulted in over half a dozen new trees being planted at the park.

Florida Arbor Day is celebrated during the third week of January, according to the Alachua County website . Alachua County Arborist Lacy Holtzworth helped lead the event and emphasized the importance of its educational value for the community.

“I’ve been trying to add this educational component I think for the first time this year,” she said. “I want the public to get to know and understand trees.”

The event featured guest speakers, including Holtzworth, other arborists and Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler. Wheeler read the county’s Arbor Day Proclamation, while Holtzworth and the other guest speakers talked about the aging process of trees, protecting them from lightning and the importance of adding them to urban spaces.

A tree-planting demonstration followed. Holtzworth put on her gloves and used her tools to show attendees how to properly plant a tree and ensure it lives a long, healthy life.

“It’s people like [these volunteers] that make a difference, showing up on a winter Saturday morning,” she said.

Aiden Wacksman/WUFT News Volunteers work together to place a tree in a shallow hole at Earl P. Powers Park on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

Volunteers were able to put their acquired knowledge to use by working in groups to plant trees in parts of Earl P. Powers Park. It took about an hour for all groups to complete the process of planting each tree. They received assistance as needed from the experienced arborists present.

University of Florida student Jihwan Kim was one of the volunteers. He said he and his group were able to plant a tree, but not without some challenges.

“The roots were so tough to get out, and we had to take turns [getting them out of the ground],” he said about trying to dig a shallow hole in which to place a tree. “There were six layers of roots, but eventually, we got it.”

At the end of the event, volunteers stood in lines to get their own young tree to plant and care for. Some people were able to load multiple young trees into their trunks.

Board Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi was one of the guest speakers at the event. He said it was an effective way to help people become more informed about the best practices for tree care.

“There’s always a lot of misinformation,” Lippi said. “That’s why I use this platform to talk a little about things like proper pruning and about… tree protection.”

Aiden Wacksman/WUFT News Volunteers at Alachua County’s annual celebration of Florida Arbor Day use a shovel to dig a shallow hole to plant a tree at Earl P. Powers Park.

Alachua County Senior Forester Andrew Coniglio attended the county’s Arbor Day event for the first time. He said he plans to attend and assist at all of the events in the future.

“It’s fun to interact with people that are so hungry for this knowledge of how to take care of trees,” he said. “That’s what’s really great about this community, and that’s why I moved here.”

Arbor Day’s roots in the United States can be traced back to 1872, when Julius Sterling Morton, a Nebraska journalist and politician, proposed a day dedicated to planting trees. Arbor Day became a national holiday after President Richard Nixon issued a proclamation declaring it so in 1970.

National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April. Meanwhile, Florida Arbor Day began in 1886 and is celebrated during the third week of January because trees lose less water during that time of year, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences .

Holtzworth said Florida Arbor Day is also important to her because it helps provide future generations with a greener world. She encourages everyone to plant more trees.

“You’re doing it for your community and your children,” she said. “You’re planting hope for a future.”