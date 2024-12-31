WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discounts on fishing and hunting licenses end soon

By WUFT News
Published December 31, 2024 at 4:07 AM EST
A male waterbuck grazes on one of the reserve’s pastures. Waterbucks are among some of the approximately 350 native and exotic animals on the property available for hunting. (Melissa Hernandez/WUFT News)
A male waterbuck grazes on a pasture. (Melissa Hernandez/WUFT file photo)

The last day to buy a discounted fishing or hunting license is Jan. 3.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began the sale ahead of the holiday season on Oct. 25.

According to a press release from FWC Executive Director Roger Young, “this initiative is a fantastic opportunity for Florida families to spend quality time outdoors and to connect with our state’s remarkable wildlife and ecosystems.”

Discounts apply to multiple types of licenses.

A 50% discount will apply to the annual resident Gold Sportsman License, 5-year Gold Sportsman License, and Youth Lifetime Sportsman Licenses. An annual freshwater and saltwater combination license will now cost $5 instead of nearly $30.
Environment
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News