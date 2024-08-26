Public meetings on a plan to add pickleball and golf to Florida state parks are postponed

Reaction has been quite strong to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's plan to add golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels to 10 Florida state parks.

Now, the public has a chance to weigh in — just a few days later than expected.

The department had previously set public hearings on the plans on Tuesday. But on Friday, it announced in an X post it would be "looking for new venues to accommodate the public" due to overwhelming interest in the initiative.

It also launched a webpage where members of the public can send suggestions and written comments on the plans.

On Monday, the department announced it was launching a "Great Outdoors Initiative" aimed at expanding public access to the parks by adding outdoor amenities and "provide new lodging options."

The plan has drawn criticism from environmentalists and the public, who say the state should protect the pristine lands.

On Wednesday, the DEP released additional details on plans for 10 parks across the state, including Honeymoon Island State Park in Pinellas County and Hillsborough River State Park. They include:

Up to four pickleball courts near a beach access at Honeymoon Island

A disc golf course, along with up to four pickleball courts next to a swimming and bathhouse complex at Hillsborough River State Park

The meeting for Honeymoon Island was scheduled to be held from 3-4 p.m. 11141 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Suite 204, Clearwater.

The meeting on Hillsborough River State Park was also scheduled for Tuesday from 3-4 p.m. at Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Community Room D.

New meetings are expected the week of Sept. 2, with dates announced soon.

