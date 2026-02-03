WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo gallery: Ticket lines to see SNL's Marcello Hernandez Thursday

WUFT | By Riley Beiswenger
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:26 PM EST
University of Florida students line up in the Reitz Union across the second and third floors to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
1 of 4  — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 01.jpg
University of Florida students line up in the Reitz Union across the second and third floors to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
University of Florida students line up in the Reitz Union across the second and third floors to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
2 of 4  — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 02.jpg
University of Florida students line up in the Reitz Union across the second and third floors to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
University of Florida students line Reitz Union's Rion Ballroom to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
3 of 4  — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 03.jpg
University of Florida students line Reitz Union's Rion Ballroom to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
UF students wait in line on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the Reitz Union for tickets to see Marcello Hernandez.
4 of 4  — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 04.jpg
UF students wait in line on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the Reitz Union for tickets to see Marcello Hernandez.
Riley Beiswenger/WUFT News

The line for tickets to see Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez stretched through several floors at the Reitz Union on Tuesday.

The comedian and actor will be at the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. for the ACCENT Speakers Bureau and GatorNights-sponsored event.

Tags
Arts and Entertainment University of FloridaGainesville
Riley Beiswenger
Riley is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Riley Beiswenger

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required