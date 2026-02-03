Photo gallery: Ticket lines to see SNL's Marcello Hernandez Thursday
1 of 4 — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 01.jpg
University of Florida students line up in the Reitz Union across the second and third floors to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
2 of 4 — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 02.jpg
University of Florida students line up in the Reitz Union across the second and third floors to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
3 of 4 — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 03.jpg
University of Florida students line Reitz Union's Rion Ballroom to secure tickets to Gator Nights' accent speaker Marcello Hernandez in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Riley Beiswenger/ WUFT News)
4 of 4 — 020326 Marcello Hernandez Ticket Line RB 04.jpg
UF students wait in line on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the Reitz Union for tickets to see Marcello Hernandez.
Riley Beiswenger/WUFT News
The line for tickets to see Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez stretched through several floors at the Reitz Union on Tuesday.
The comedian and actor will be at the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. for the ACCENT Speakers Bureau and GatorNights-sponsored event.