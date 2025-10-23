Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to captivate fans in Gainesville

There aren’t many movies that are also re-enacted as they play out on the big screen, but that’s exactly what happens with The Rocky Horror Picture Show. First debuting in 1975, the film continues to have a lasting impact on audiences. Today, it's being shown at the Hippodrome Theater in Gainesville.

Last year, WUFT’s Sofia Zarran produced a story about the show when it was staged at the Wooly. Given its continued popularity, we thought it would be a great time to revisit how Rocky Horror is still embraced by fans 50 years later.

