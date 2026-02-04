Photo gallery: Alachua County District Spelling Bee
1 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 01.JPG
Sereniti Sails, a student at Idylwild Elementary School, looks up as she thinks about how to spell her word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
2 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 02.jpg
Parker Wootton, a student at Archer Elementary School, listens to her word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
3 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 03.jpg
Isaya Bosch, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
4 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 04.jpg
Nimai Patel, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, spells a word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
5 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 05.jpg
Owen Stucky, a student at Boulware Springs Charter School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
6 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 06.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, listens to his word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
7 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 07.jpg
Ava Taliman, a student at Chiles Elementary School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
8 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 08.jpg
Sarah Liabson, a student at Glen Springs Elementary, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
9 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 09.jpg
Scarlett Konecny, a middle school student at Oak Hall School, spells her word in her hand during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
10 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 11.jpg
Braylen James, a student from Shell Elementary School, stretches while he spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
11 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 011.JPG
Amir Buck, a student at Alachua Elementary School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
12 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 12.jpg
Vedanti Chowdury, a student at Lincoln Middle School, reacts after spelling her word correctly at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
13 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 13.jpg
Students fill the seats at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
14 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 14.jpg
Seats begin to empty as the competition goes on at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
15 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 15.jpg
Vedanti Chowdury, a student at Lincoln Middle School, reacts after misspelling a word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
16 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 16.jpg
Isaya Bosch, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, watches the remaining competition at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
17 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 17.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, watches the competition during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
18 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 18.jpg
The audience cheers as the competition begins at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
19 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 19.jpg
Alachua County Interim Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton addresses students before the Alachua County Spelling Bee begins at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
20 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 21.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, poses with the judges and announcer after winning the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026,. This is his third consecutive win in the bee.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
21 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 22.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, smiles after winning the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
22 of 22 — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 23.jpg
Cooper Campen, the spelling bee winner, and Isabella Mendoza, runner-up, pose for a photo at the end of the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
The 2026 Alachua County District Spelling Bee was held at Littlwood Elementary School on Wednesday.
The winner, Cooper Campen, is a student at Campen Homeschool. This is his third consecutive win in the spelling competition.