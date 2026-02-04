WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo gallery: Alachua County District Spelling Bee

WUFT | By Hannah Miller
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:13 PM EST
Sereniti Sails, a student at Idylwild Elementary School, looks up as she thinks about how to spell her word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
1 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 01.JPG
Sereniti Sails, a student at Idylwild Elementary School, looks up as she thinks about how to spell her word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Parker Wootton, a student at Archer Elementary School, listens to her word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
2 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 02.jpg
Parker Wootton, a student at Archer Elementary School, listens to her word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Isaya Bosch, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
3 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 03.jpg
Isaya Bosch, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Nimai Patel, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, spells a word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
4 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 04.jpg
Nimai Patel, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, spells a word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Owen Stucky, a student at Boulware Springs Charter School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
5 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 05.jpg
Owen Stucky, a student at Boulware Springs Charter School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, listens to his word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
6 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 06.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, listens to his word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Ava Taliman, a student at Chiles Elementary School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
7 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 07.jpg
Ava Taliman, a student at Chiles Elementary School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Sarah Liabson, a student at Glen Springs Elementary, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
8 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 08.jpg
Sarah Liabson, a student at Glen Springs Elementary, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Scarlett Konecny, a middle school student at Oak Hall School, spells her word in her hand during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
9 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 09.jpg
Scarlett Konecny, a middle school student at Oak Hall School, spells her word in her hand during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Braylen James, a student from Shell Elementary School, stretches while he spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
10 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 11.jpg
Braylen James, a student from Shell Elementary School, stretches while he spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Amir Buck, a student at Alachua Elementary School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
11 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 011.JPG
Amir Buck, a student at Alachua Elementary School, spells a word during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Vedanti Chowdury, a student at Lincoln Middle School, reacts after spelling her word correctly at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
12 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 12.jpg
Vedanti Chowdury, a student at Lincoln Middle School, reacts after spelling her word correctly at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Students fill the seats at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
13 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 13.jpg
Students fill the seats at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Seats begin to empty as the competition goes on at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
14 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 14.jpg
Seats begin to empty as the competition goes on at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Vedanti Chowdury, a student at Lincoln Middle School, reacts after misspelling a word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
15 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 15.jpg
Vedanti Chowdury, a student at Lincoln Middle School, reacts after misspelling a word at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Isaya Bosch, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, watches the remaining competition at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
16 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 16.jpg
Isaya Bosch, a student at Bhaktivedanta Academy, watches the remaining competition at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, watches the competition during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
17 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 17.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, watches the competition during the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
The audience cheers as the competition begins at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
18 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 18.jpg
The audience cheers as the competition begins at the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Alachua County Interim Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton addresses students before the Alachua County Spelling Bee begins at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
19 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 19.jpg
Alachua County Interim Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton addresses students before the Alachua County Spelling Bee begins at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, poses with the judges and announcer after winning the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026,. This is his third consecutive win in the bee.
20 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 21.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, poses with the judges and announcer after winning the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026,. This is his third consecutive win in the bee.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, smiles after winning the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
21 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 22.jpg
Cooper Campen, a student at Campen Homeschool, smiles after winning the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Cooper Campen, the spelling bee winner, and Isabella Mendoza, runner-up, pose for a photo at the end of the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
22 of 22  — 020426 Spelling Bee HM 23.jpg
Cooper Campen, the spelling bee winner, and Isabella Mendoza, runner-up, pose for a photo at the end of the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News

The 2026 Alachua County District Spelling Bee was held at Littlwood Elementary School on Wednesday.

The winner, Cooper Campen, is a student at Campen Homeschool. This is his third consecutive win in the spelling competition.
Tags
Education Alachua County School DistrictGainesville
Hannah Miller
Hannah is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Hannah Miller

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required