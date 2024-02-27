Gov. DeSantis announces $6 million in Idalia relief
Governor Ron Desantis is awarding more than $6 million to communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia through the rural infrastructure fund program and Florida disaster fund.
Florida lawmakers made the funds available during a special session of the legislature in November.
The money will be used to support low- to moderate-income homeowners who no longer have insurance after the storm. The breakdown of funding can be found below:
- Cedar Key Water & Sewer District ($2,500,000) – to rehabilitate 17 lift stations, including raising control panels above storm surge levels to safeguard essential water and sewer services for the community and local industries.
- City of Live Oak ($601,000) – to design and install a gravity sewer collection system and water services along the 68th Terrace corridor to support current and future commercial developments, including an immediate commercial development.
- Lafayette County ($400,000) – to construct a 3,000 square foot commercial building in the Industrial Park in Lafayette County.
- Town of Cross City ($337,721) – to evaluate three potable wells, including addressing declining water quality and developing recommendations for repair or improvements.
- Taylor County ($304,500) – to construct new concrete infrastructure and install a 15,000-gallon aviation fuel tank system at the Perry-Foley Airport.
- City of Monticello ($300,000) – to complete planning, design, and permitting for Phase 1 of Monticello's I-10 & SR-19 Sewer Transmission System Improvements, focusing on rehabilitating or replacing two critical lift stations.
- City of Perry ($300,000) – to conduct a study on stormwater management throughout the city to address stormwater at the Gram's Legacy Grove Site and provide preliminary engineering for water, wastewater, and natural gas.
- City of Jasper ($300,000) – to conduct a comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey to systematically investigate, televise and map the entire sewer collection system, including gravity sewers and lift stations.
- Town of Lee ($290,000) – to analyze and develop design plans to improve the existing water and sanitary sewer systems serving the CR255 corridor and the developing Madison County Industrial Park.