Gov. DeSantis announces $6 million in Idalia relief

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published February 27, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST
Storm debris is seen in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023, following Hurricane Idalia’s landfall in Keaton Beach, Fla., Wednesday morning. (Caleb Ross/WUFT News)
Storm debris is seen in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023, following Hurricane Idalia’s landfall in Keaton Beach, Fla., Wednesday morning. (Caleb Ross/WUFT News)

Governor Ron Desantis is awarding more than $6 million to communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia through the rural infrastructure fund program and Florida disaster fund.

Florida lawmakers made the funds available during a special session of the legislature in November.

The money will be used to support low- to moderate-income homeowners who no longer have insurance after the storm. The breakdown of funding can be found below:

  • Cedar Key Water & Sewer District ($2,500,000) – to rehabilitate 17 lift stations, including raising control panels above storm surge levels to safeguard essential water and sewer services for the community and local industries.
  • City of Live Oak ($601,000) – to design and install a gravity sewer collection system and water services along the 68th Terrace corridor to support current and future commercial developments, including an immediate commercial development.
  • Lafayette County ($400,000) – to construct a 3,000 square foot commercial building in the Industrial Park in Lafayette County.
  • Town of Cross City ($337,721) – to evaluate three potable wells, including addressing declining water quality and developing recommendations for repair or improvements.
  • Taylor County ($304,500) – to construct new concrete infrastructure and install a 15,000-gallon aviation fuel tank system at the Perry-Foley Airport.
  • City of Monticello ($300,000) – to complete planning, design, and permitting for Phase 1 of Monticello's I-10 & SR-19 Sewer Transmission System Improvements, focusing on rehabilitating or replacing two critical lift stations.
  • City of Perry ($300,000) – to conduct a study on stormwater management throughout the city to address stormwater at the Gram's Legacy Grove Site and provide preliminary engineering for water, wastewater, and natural gas.
  • City of Jasper ($300,000) – to conduct a comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey to systematically investigate, televise and map the entire sewer collection system, including gravity sewers and lift stations.
  • Town of Lee ($290,000) – to analyze and develop design plans to improve the existing water and sanitary sewer systems serving the CR255 corridor and the developing Madison County Industrial Park.
