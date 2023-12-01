East Gainesville residents make their mark on UF Health history
UF Health and public officials gathered at a signing event Thursday for the Eastside Urgent Care Center currently under construction.
Attendees got to sign a banner that will be etched onto a beam in the lobby.
This is just the beginning of investment into the area, people involved with the project said.
Mayor Harvey Ward said city officials plan on building an RTS transfer station next door.
UF Health officials expect the center to be ready next summer.