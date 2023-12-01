© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
East Gainesville residents make their mark on UF Health history

WUFT | By Jacob Sedesse
Published December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST

UF Health and public officials gathered at a signing event Thursday for the Eastside Urgent Care Center currently under construction.

Attendees got to sign a banner that will be etched onto a beam in the lobby.

This is just the beginning of investment into the area, people involved with the project said.

Mayor Harvey Ward said city officials plan on building an RTS transfer station next door.

UF Health officials expect the center to be ready next summer.
Jacob Sedesse
Jacob is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing jacobsedesse@ufl.edu. Find him on Twitter and Instagram @JACOBSEDESSE.
See stories by Jacob Sedesse