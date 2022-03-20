Today’s episode features the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts to be held in Cedar Key, Florida on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Established in 1964 and formerly known as the Cedar Key Sidewalk Arts Festival, the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returned to a juried fine art fair format in 2006. Over the past 15 years, the festival is now recognized as one of the top Small-Town Art Fairs in the nation. The 2022 event features 100 artists showcasing their work in a variety of artistic genres.

Bev Ringenberg, Cedar Key Arts Center President, shares that more than 15,000 visitors will flock to the island to enjoy the free art festival, local food specialties served by non-profit organizations and Cedar Key School groups, as well as the relaxed and friendly nature of an island surrounded by the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Old Florida Celebration of the Arts in Cedar Key

April 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Old-Florida-Celebration-of-the-Arts-in-Cedar-Key-385337718407