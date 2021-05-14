Today’s episode features UF PAWS – Pets Are Wonderful Support, a student-run volunteer organization at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville. PAWS provides free preventative and primary veterinary care to the pets of disabled and socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals in Alachua County. The mission of PAWS is to increase accessibility of veterinary care to those who may be in need, while simultaneously fostering the human-animal bond in our community.

Since 1997, their organization has been working to improve veterinary accessibility in the face of individual challenges for PAWS patients. Devon Mimms, UF PAWS Clinical Coordinator and fourth-year veterinary student shares information on the program and client experiences.

UF PAWS

For More information: https://www.facebook.com/ufpaws