Today’s episode features Gainesville Girls Rock Camp, a non-profit that uses music and performance to uplift marginalized voices, encourage self-esteem, community and self-expression in girls and gender-expansive youth. The week-long summer day camp, held virtually in 2020, accepts regional youth aged 10-17 years old. Campers are taught to play an instrument and are placed into bands and write songs. In a non-Pandemic time, campers perform at a live music venue downtown at a public showcase for their friends and families.

The camp is run by members of the Gainesville community – many of whom are artists, entertainers, teachers, and service industry workers being impacted economically during this time. Gainesville Girls Rock Camp Co-Founders and Co-Directors Jennifer Vito and Coral Smith share information on the history and online adaptation for 2020.

On the Web: https://www.Gainesvillerockcamp.com

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=Gainesville%20Girls%20Rock%20Camp

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainesvillegirlsrockcamp/?hl=en

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI6UbQAhhbG1TTIqbhmJlaA/videos?disable_polymer=1