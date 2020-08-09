Today’s episode features the Alachua County Library District. This independent special taxing district is the sole provider of public library service to approximately 250,000 citizens of Alachua County. There are twelve locations throughout the county, open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the headquarters in downtown Gainesville. The library provides a wide variety of free resources including books, CDs, DVDs, eBooks, Literacy and Tutoring classes and much more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the library is providing curbside service and appointments for computer and copier use.

Rachel Cook, Public Relations and Marketing Manager, shares information on the many resources, services and special programs that Alachua County Library District has to offer.

More information available at www.aclib.us

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alachualibrary

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/alachualibrary

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alachualibrary/

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alachualibrary