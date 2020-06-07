 
Home / Podcast / Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and the 2020 Hurricane Season

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and the 2020 Hurricane Season

June 7, 2020 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode feeatures the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network – FPREN – a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network during a crisis. Through the statewide network, stations receive accurate and real-time information on important weather, safety and evacuation details to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events.

FPREN Director Jeff Huffman and Meteorologist Megan Borowski discuss the forecast for the 2020 hurricane season, weather resources that are available on-air, online and the free Florida Storms app  for iPhone and Android devices.

Weather information available at:

Online: ufweather.org

UF Weather on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UFWeather/

@UFWeather on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UFWeather

uf weather on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ufweather/?hl=en

