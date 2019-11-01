Today’s episode features the 6th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards hosted by the Rotary Club of Downtown Gainesville on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Cade Museum in Gainesville.The awards recognize exceptional efforts in improving water quality and conservation in North Florida. Event coordinators Jim Skiles, Tessa Skiles and Perry Purcell discuss the legacy of cave diving pioneer and underwater cinematographer Wes Skiles and the awards that were created in his honor. Wes’s friend and colleague, Bill Kurtis, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! head judge and scorekeeper, will be the keynote speaker.

More information on the event and tickets available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-wine-to-waterwes-skiles-water-stewardship-awards-tickets-70090896759