Jaret Daniels and Akito Kawahara – Lepidotera Research at FLMNH

Today’s program features two acclaimed butterfly researchers from the Florida Museum of Natural History. Jaret Daniels, Director of the Maguire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, and Maguire Center Curator Akito Kawahara discuss their research on butterflies and moths and the effects that population, environmental issues and climate change have on preserving insect biodiversity.

