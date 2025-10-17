Gainesville’s Public & General hosts Barktoberfest to support Humane Society

Wine and beer glasses clinked Thursday evening at Public & General neighborhood restaurant during “Barktoberfest,” a wine tasting benefiting the Humane Society of north central Florida.

The three-hour event featured pumpkin dog treats, German wines, beer and German-inspired food like bratwurst with sauerkraut, jägerschnitzel with mash and German potato salad. Staff decorated the restaurant with lights and Halloween decorations, and wore Humane Society shirts, creating an atmosphere that drew both regular customers and first-time visitors.

A portion of the proceeds from sales, organizers said, went toward the Humane Society. Public & General’s manager John Goins said they were proud to pair Gainesville’s local food scene with a cause close to home.

Pigue serving customers at the wine bar. She said she reached out to the Humane Society in hopes of doing a special wine tasting. “I’m a big animal lover,” she said. “They’re a big part of town.” (Emma Tufano/WUFT)

“We all love our animals at home and love it when people bring animals on the porch, so being able to partner with them is just an awesome opportunity to do something for the community,” he said.

Goins added that he had firsthand experience of how the Humane Society makes a difference for animals in Gainesville.

“I’ve seen a lot of animals in Gainesville, and a lot of strays,” he said. “I actually picked one up off the side of the road and was able to help him find a home through the Humane Society. His name was ‘Mr. Pickles’ for us.”

Hollie Pigue, the restaurant’s wine director, said Barktoberfest is the fourth benefit tasting for the restaurant. Previous events supported Operation Catnip, a nonprofit organization that provides spay-neuter services to free-roaming cats, and the Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation, a rescue facility for exotic animals.

“We’re big animal lovers here,” Pigue said. “We always look to align ourselves with local organizations that we want to help. It’s a win-win.”

The Humane Society cares for its cats and dogs through a network of foster homes and adoption events. In July, the Humane Society posted on Facebook that its kennels were at capacity. Later, they told WCJB they were urgently seeking foster homes after extreme heat made the kennels unsafe.

According to the Humane Society, foster families are essential to its life-saving program, providing socialization and time to learn about the animals’ personalities. In addition to attending fundraisers or fostering, another easy way to support the animals is to donate supplies.

Jennifer Mullis, a Barktoberfest attendee, said she does everything she can to help the Humane Society, including going to Walmart to buy and donate $3 fleece blankets.

The Bratwurst with sauerkraut and the “Oktoberfest, Ja!” beer from Home State Brewing Co. (Emma Tufano/WUFT)

“There’s a lot of ways if someone is not really able to adopt an animal, that they can support animals in our community,” she said. “Whether it’s donating your old towels and blankets, or fostering on a short-term basis, or just showing up at one of these fundraisers with friends.”

Mullis emphasized that events like these strengthen Gainesville’s community and rely heavily on word of mouth.

“I wish there was better turnout for these types of events,” she said. “It’s just about getting the word out and letting people know you can support an amazing cause and have fun doing it. So, grab a girlfriend, grab your husband, grab your boyfriend, and come out and support the Humane Society.”

Mullis met Soteria Mallard, another attendee, after adopting a puppy in 2019. They bonded over their shared passion for animals and became “adventure friends.” Now, the two look for events like Barktoberfest to help support the Humane Society.

Mallard pointed to the importance of supporting programs like the Humane Society’s Happy Tails Guaranteed Adoption Program, which allows pet parents to guarantee their pet’s adoption if they are unable to care for them due to injury, illness or death.

“We don’t have two-legged children, we only have four-legged,” Mallard said. “They’ve got a lot of great programs, I just wish more people knew about them.”

Mallard and Mullis said they had already bought their tickets for “Woofstock,” the Humane Society’s annual fundraising event featuring music, food, drinks and a silent auction.

Woofstock will be on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santa Fe River Ranch in Alachua.

